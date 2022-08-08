Pet of the Week: ‘Jack’ from City of Mobile Animal Services

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services joined us on Studio10 with our pet of the week... Jack! Jack is a handsome two year old boxer mix. He is a staff favorite because he is very loving, friendly and very quiet at our facility. He was found as a stray with an embedded collar, but our Veterinarian quickly tended to his medical needs. Today, he is healthy and happy now! His favorite thing to do is play with stuffed toys and will sit happily with you for hours playing with a toy. He will sit with his chin on your lap waiting for love. He is good with other dogs and cats. He is neutered, up to date age appropriate vaccines and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $60 and interested adopters can email animalshelter@cityofmobile.org to make an appointment to meeting him or stop by during our drop in adoption hours from 12-4pm Monday through Friday. Are you Jack’s forever home?

Speaking of microchips! Here are some points about the importance of microchips.

•Jack encourages every pet owner to microchip your pet, in addition to wearing a collar with a tag!

•Microchipping your pet is an inexpensive, painless process at your veterinarian. Most microchips cost less than $30.

•Microchips provide permanent proof of ownership if your dog or cat is lost or stolen, and quickly reunites you with your pet if lost.

•Veterinarians, animals shelters, animal control officers and rescues scan found animals for a microchip immediately with a special wand to determine ownership. You are contacted by your microchip company, and the animal professional is given your contact information.

•If your pet has a microchip, always update any new address and phone number changes.

•Not sure of the microchip number? Ask your veterinarian or shelter professional to scan your pet to determine the company and number.

•Most importantly, if your pet has a microchip, it is 2X more likely to be reunited with you.

•All City of Mobile adopted pets have a microchip included as part of their adoption fee.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.