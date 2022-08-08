Recipe: Barnyard Burger Sliders

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1 pound ground lamb

1 pound ground chicken

1 pound Rouses bacon, cut into small pieces and cooked and drained

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 cup finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon dry mustard powder

1 teaspoon ground paprika

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Tomatoes, onions and lettuce for garnish, and condiments of your choice, to taste

24 slider buns

STEPS:

1. Preheat grill.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine beef, pork, lamb, chicken and bacon. Mix meats thoroughly, then add eggs, bread crumbs, parsley and the 6 dry seasonings. Mix well to incorporate.

3. Form meat mixture into small patties, about 24 in all.

4. Place meat patties on preheated grill and cook over medium-high heat for 10 minutes, turning once to cook other sides, or until your preferred degree of doneness. (Or bake patties by placing them on a cookie sheet and baking in a preheated 350ºF oven for 30 minutes, or until your preferred degree of doneness.)

5. Place cooked patties on slider buns, and top with your favorite garnishes and condiments.

---

