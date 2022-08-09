Advertise With Us
Ashton Kutcher says he battled vasculitis for a year

Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a...
Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a year.(David Shankbone / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Ashton Kutcher disclosed that he battled an autoimmune disease for over a year.

During an interview for an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” the actor said he had a rare form of vasculitis

According to Kutcher, the condition affected his sight, hearing and mobility, and that it took him more than a year to recover.

Vasculitis happens when a body’s immune system starts to attack arteries, veins and small capillaries. It can cause issues with blood flow and can result in significant organ damage.

Over-the-counter medicines can be used for minor cases, while more serious cases can be treated with steroids.

Actor-director Harold Ramis, best known for films including “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day,” died of vasculitis in 2014, four years after he contracted the condition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

