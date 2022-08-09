City Council approves “compromise” redistricting map.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For six months Mobile residents have spoken at city council meetings about how important redistricting is.

“This council has the opportunity to take an important step by allowing our black community a seat at the table,” said Katie Herndon.

“This is how you determine which resources to go to, different communities,” said another resident.

Even on the last day community members came to plead their case for which map they feel best represents the city.

“The first map that I support balances the population. It also goes beyond what the voting act requires by increasing the black voting age majority to 51%,” said Gary Hart.

“The community coalition has asked this council that they approve the map that we have submitted,” said Jim Flowers.

In the end, the council voted to approve the compromise map which contains four majority black council districts.

“I’m satisfied because both attained what we were trying to get to the 53%,” said NAACP President Robert Clopton.

“I think it proves that we had a very collaborative transparent process with a lot of input and it shows also from the very beginning that’s how we approach this giving everyone the opportunity to weigh in on it,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Not everyone was on board with today’s decision. District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory, whose district is now the fourth majority black district abstained from the final vote.

“I’m disappointed my council members did not agree with me, did not agree with the mayor’s map because it was legal. It did provide a black voting age majority, everything that we were supposed to do,” said District 7 Councilmember Gina Gregory.

While Gregory plans to continue serving her district she says time will tell what effect this has on District 7.

“The census was done in 2020 and then we have three more years so we’ll have 5 years before we see really how the population shakes out,” added Gregory.

City council members will continue to serve their districts as they are until the new map officially goes into effect in three years for the next election.

---

