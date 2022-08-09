Domestic Violence prevention advocates speak on dangerous situations after deadly weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two people are dead after a horrific scene in Mobile.

Police say Laquisha Towner was shot multiple times Sunday and set on fire by her boyfriend Derrick Rembert.

He was found dead in a burning vehicle.

Court documents show there was a history of domestic violence between the two.

Heather Wainwright is the weekend supervisor at The Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter in Mobile.

Wainwright says a lot of times people don’t know they’re in a domestic violence situation until it’s too late.

But there are several indicators you need to pay attention to.

Police Chief Paul Prine says Towner and Rembert met the night before.

“Somewhere around midnight we know that Ms. Towner voluntarily went with her boyfriend Derrick Rembert and they were gone for an extended amount of time,” Chief Prine said.

Court documents show there was a history of abuse in Towner and Rembert’s relationship.

Back in January, court documents show that Rembert pointed a gun at Towner and threatened to shoot her in the back if she left the house.

“The main thing that’s a red flag in relationships like domestic violence is control,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright says there are several clues to know if you’re in a dangerous relationship.

“Any type of controlling behavior gaslighting, controlling finances, trying to keep you away from family and friends, and anything that secludes you and just keeps you,” she said. “They’re the only person that can do anything for you.”

Wainwright says they see far too many situations where there was a history of abuse and victims still went back to their abuser.

She says if someone is threatening you, you need to take it seriously.

“If someone says they’re going to kill you, you need to believe them,” she said. “It happens all the time. Victims go back many times before they decide that they are comfortable leaving and sometimes they still go back and they end up in a situation where it’s turned physical or even deadly.”

If you or someone you know needs resources or access to a domestic violence shelter you can contact The Penelope House Crisis Line at (251)342- 8994.

You can call the number 24/7.

