Free Back-to-School Haircuts at Remington College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Remington College Mobile Campus is hosting Cuts for Kids now until August 31.

The cuts will be offered every Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Remington College Mobile Campus

4368 Downtowner Loop S, Mobile, AL 36609

To schedule an appointment: Call (251) 342-4848

The Remington College School of Cosmetology is a 12-month diploma program where 30 students learn in a working environment. Remington College provides real world experience where students are placed in multiple roles such as receptionist, hairstylist, manicurist, and more.

https://remingtoncollegetraining.com/campus/mobile/

