Free Back-to-School Haircuts at Remington College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Remington College Mobile Campus is hosting Cuts for Kids now until August 31.
The cuts will be offered every Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Remington College Mobile Campus
4368 Downtowner Loop S, Mobile, AL 36609
To schedule an appointment: Call (251) 342-4848
The Remington College School of Cosmetology is a 12-month diploma program where 30 students learn in a working environment. Remington College provides real world experience where students are placed in multiple roles such as receptionist, hairstylist, manicurist, and more.
