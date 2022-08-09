The Haunted Book Shop Celebrates New Location

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s favorite indie bookstore is moving on up, to the heart of LoDa that is. To celebrate their bigger space and posh location—9 Joachim St., across from the Saenger Theater—the haints are throwing a party. Friday, August 12, 6:00-8:30, the red doors open for patrons to enjoy light refreshments, book giveaways, door prizes, temporary tattoos for the kids, and stocked shelves ready for shopping.

Angela Trigg, The Haunted Book Shop Owner, is thrilled for patrons to experience the new store. “We’re so excited to be in such a beautiful historic building that not only reflects our brand, but allows us to offer more of what our customers love: a magical, fun, book-buying experience. This includes a larger Kids section.”

The Haunted Book Shop pays homage to a piece of Mobile history, specifically another bookstore by the same name. Located in downtown Mobile from 1941 to 1991 when it closed its doors, founders Adelaide Marston (later Adelaide Trigg) and Cameron Plummer named the shop for their favorite book, The Haunted Book Shop, by Christopher Morley. The current owner is the granddaughter of Adelaide.

