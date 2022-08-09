Jabel Hendrix celebrates the release of new music video filmed in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The restaurant Bar-B-Quing With My Honey” on Dauphin Street was transformed into Mardi Gras central Monday evening. All to celebrate the release of Jabel Hendrix’s new music video.

Hendrix shot the video for the song “Get Down” in Mobile to celebrate the history of Mardi Gras.

“We do it bigger and better than anyone else. It’s just exciting to come back and have the history. And people are still excited about Mardi Gras in Mobile. Even though we just came out of a major pandemic,” Hendrix said.

The party featured the crew who helped put the video together. Including dancers and choreographers.

“It feels wonderful. We could not wait to see the release of the video. It turned out so amazing and it was worth the hard work,” Beth Anne Arcement said.

“It’s a lot of fun watching other people and myself on screen and saying oh, that’s me!” Rachel Wood said.

For the owner of the restaurant, it’s the continuation of a great partnership with someone else who’s giving back.

“I think whatever he’s doing now is going to be great. We can’t wait until Mardi Gras to see him perform and to see him do what he’s got to do in the streets of Mobile,” Tim Witherspoon said.

And speaking of giving back, Hendrix used this party as a back to school drive for students of all ages.

“Anything I can do to help alleviate some of the costs for certain things. I’m telling people to bring donations. We’re going to start doing this every year. I’m excited about it,” Hendrix said.

You can view that video by clicking this link.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.