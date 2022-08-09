Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told them she could no longer attend because they are in a same-sex marriage.

Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy, but Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker said they were told by school officials last week that she would not be able to attend.

“We got called into the principal’s office for a meeting, they informed us that Zoey wouldn’t be able to go to school there anymore because of our lifestyle choices,” Jennifer Parker said.

Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker are in a same-sex marriage. They adopted Zoey, Jennifer’s 5-year-old niece, after the girl’s father was in an industrial accident in 2020.

“She lost her father, she lost her mother, and now she’s losing her school, which she loves very much,” Jennifer Parker said.

Zoey, who attended Bible Baptist Academy for Pre-K, was officially adopted by her aunt last week.

However, once word got around of her new family, things changed.

“On the 3rd [of August], we adopted her, and we went to open house, we got the uniforms we got the fees,” Emily Parker said.

The school’s principal and pastor broke the news to the Parkers over the weekend.

“The pastor met us in the meeting room and started talking about gender identification and that they teach the words of the Lord and marriage was between a man and a woman,” Emily Parker said. “They didn’t think this was a good fit.”

Bible Baptist Academy said in a statement that the school is “committed to instructing and living in accordance with the teachings of Scripture.” They say that’s what they strive to teach students who attend.

“This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them. We are just as committed to loving all people as we are to holding to Bible principles that people may not agree with or may not understand,” the school said.

Jennifer Parker said they’ve received overwhelming support from the community, and they are grateful to have offers from other Christian schools in the area.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Jennifer Parker said. “We have an opportunity to bring her to a school which is a little closer, and it’s a new opportunity for her to make new friends.”

The full statement from Bible Baptist Academy reads:

“At BBA, we are committed to instructing and living in accordance with the teachings of Scripture. We believe that the Bible teaches that every life has value and that there is dignity in all of us because we have been created in the image of God. The Bible also teaches us to love everyone with the love of God despite their personal choices. We strive to teach this to the students who attend. We encourage them to show love and compassion to everyone. As a Baptist academy, we are also committed to provide an environment that is consistent with the beliefs that we hold. We want our students to not only know our beliefs, but we want them to see them as well. Regarding personal relationships, we hold that those relationships, whether in dating or in marriage, should be between a man and a woman.

We live in wonderful country! We have been granted the freedom to worship as we see fit. And as a Christian institution, we are protected by federal laws that give us the opportunity to teach and practice our beliefs. We feel deeply that our first obligation is to God and being faithful to Him. There are times where our commitment to upholding our Christian values will not line up with the values of other people. This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them. We are just as committed to loving all people as we are to holding to Bible principles that people may not agree with or may not understand.

BBA is committed to academic excellence with rich Scriptural instruction.”

