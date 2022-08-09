Advertise With Us
Man charged with assault after allegedly cutting co-worker

Alex Ly Trihn
Alex Ly Trihn(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is accused of attacking a co-worker with a knife.

Bayou La Batre police said it was the end result of apparent road rage.

According to investigators say 48-year-old Alex Ly Trihn of Mobile got upset on his way to work Monday morning when something happened between him and the co-worker, who was in another car.

Police said when the two got to work, Trihn pulled a knife and cut the victim on the shoulder.

Trihn is charged with second-degree assault. He has been released from Mobile County Metro Jail. A bond hearing is set for Wednesday, jail records show.

