Man charged with assault after allegedly cutting co-worker

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is accused of attacking a co-worker with a knife.

Bayou La Batre police said it was the end result of apparent road rage.

According to investigators say 48-year-old Alex Ly Trihn of Mobile got upset on his way to work Monday morning when something happened between him and the co-worker, who was in another car.

Police said when the two got to work, Trihn pulled a knife and cut the victim on the shoulder.

Trihn is charged with second-degree assault. He has been released from Mobile County Metro Jail. A bond hearing is set for Wednesday, jail records show.

