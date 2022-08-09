Models predicting a toasty autumn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In these dog days of summer, we’re getting the first models from the Climate Prediction Center of what we can expect as we head into fall, and it’s on the warm side. Well above average temperatures are likely for a good chunk of the U.S. On the Gulf Coast, we’re in the one to two degree range above normal.

What could that mean for us? Here on the Gulf Coast, it feels like fall when the highs are in the 70s and lows in the 50s. That crisp, low humidity, fall air. The last couple of years, 2020 and 2021, that’s happened in late September. But the years before that, 2015-2019, it was more like mid-October. With an above average forecast our area is probably looking at that mid-October timeframe this year.

That’s fall. How about winter? Does it get better? Not really. The models have our area and a good chunk of the country well above average in the December to February timeframe.

We just have to hope we don’t get what we got last year when there were record highs in the 80s after Christmas.

