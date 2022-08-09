MPD investigating alleged threats to local schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating threats circulating on social media involving several local schools.

Authorities said three juveniles have been detained for their possible involvement in originating the threats.

The schools include Murphy and Baker High Schools, as well as unnamed elementary schools, according to authorities. Once the investigation is complete, a determination will be made on what charges are applicable, MPD said.

Protocols have been followed to increase safety at schools while the matter is investigated, authorities said.

