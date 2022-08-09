Advertise With Us
MPD investigating death at local apartment complex

Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a death at an apartment complex off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Officers responded to Bayou Bend Apartments II at 1957 Brill Road shortly after 2 a.m. today in regard to one down and found a 54-year-old man unresponsive.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin, police said.

Additional details will be released as information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

