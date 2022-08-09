MPD investigating death at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a death at an apartment complex off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Officers responded to Bayou Bend Apartments II at 1957 Brill Road shortly after 2 a.m. today in regard to one down and found a 54-year-old man unresponsive.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin, police said.

Additional details will be released as information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.