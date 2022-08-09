Recipe: The Briscuit

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats says, I’m always looking for different ways to enjoy delicious BBQ. One of my favorite smoked meats has to be Farm Fresh Meats’ tender, juicy smoked brisket. Today’s recipe shows our viewers how to take our brisket (that we offer smoked every Friday and Saturday) and turn it into a deliciously messy sandwich that I like to call the “Briscuit”. The play on words comes from stuffing smoked brisket into a delicious homemade biscuit… *drumroll please*… behold, the “Briscuit”!! Your taste buds and your guests will thank you!”

INGREDIENTS:

1 smoked Brisket Flat from Farm Fresh Meats, sliced

For The Cheddar Scallion Biscuits:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, nearly frozen

2 cups AP flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg mixed with a splash of water for egg wash

For the Coleslaw:

3 cups finely shredded green cabbage

2 cups finely shredded purple cabbage

1 cup finely shredded carrot

½ cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 tablespoon white vinegar

½ tablespoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

S&P to taste

For the Crispy Onion Strings:

1 sweet onion

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups AP flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Neutral cooking oil, as needed

STEPS:

For the Cheddar Scallion Biscuits:

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Let the butter thaw briefly if it’s fully frozen, about 5-10 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and garlic powder. Use the largest holes on a box grater to grate the butter into the flour mixture. Use your fingers to toss the butter into the flour until all butter shreds are just coated. Add the cheese and scallions and toss to combine.

2. Add ¾ cup buttermilk to the flour-butter mixture, stirring with a wooden spoon gently until the dough just comes together. If needed, use remaining ¼ cup buttermilk to moisten any dry bits that won’t adhere to the dough. The dough should hold together and not be crumbly, but also not wet or sticky.

3. Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface. Very gently pat the dough into a ½ inch thick rectangle. Fold the bottom third of the dough up and top third of the dough down over bottom third. Gently pat down into ½ inch rectangle again, then fold like a letter again. Pat and fold one final time, then pat dough out to 1 inch thick.

4. Use a floured biscuit cutter to cut dough into rounds, being careful not to twist biscuit cutter when removing the rounds (alternatively, you can cut the dough into squares with a knife if you don’t have a biscuit cutter or a cookie cutter). Gather dough scraps and gently pat into 1-inch-thick mass, then cut again to use up all the dough.

5. Place the biscuits, sides gently touching, on a baking sheet and brush the egg wash over the biscuits. Bake 13-15 minutes until golden brown on top.

For the Coleslaw:

Combine all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.

For the Crispy Onion Strings:

1. Peel the onion and cut it half way through the root. Laying the cut side down on a cutting board, slice the onions into half-moons. Use your hands to break apart the layers and let them soak in a bowl with buttermilk for at least 30 minutes.

2. In a large, heavy-bottomed pan, heat two inches of oil to 375 degrees F.

3. While the oil heats, stir together flour, salt, pepper, cayenne, paprika and garlic powder in a shallow bowl.

4. Transfer the onions to a colander and drain off the excess buttermilk, stirring a few times to make sure all excess is gone.

5. Once the oil is hot, grab a handful of the soaked onions and transfer them to the flour mixture. Stir the onions around until each one is well coated in the flour and they don’t stick together. Shake off excess flour, transfer them to the hot oil and cook for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Once cooked, place onion strings on a bed of paper towels to drain.

To Assemble the “Briscuit”:

Cut one cheddar scallion biscuit in ½ and place 2-3 slices of Farm Fresh Meats smoked brisket on the bottom half on the biscuit. Next, top the brisket with coleslaw, friend onion strings and drizzle with your favorite BBQ sauce. Place the top half of the biscuit on top of the onion strings and DIG IN!!

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com

Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

Tuesday-Friday 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

