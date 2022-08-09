MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive.

No other details have been released.

Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash (WALA)

