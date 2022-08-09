Advertise With Us
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive.

No other details have been released.

---

