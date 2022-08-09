A wet week ahead

(WALA) - After a wet Monday, you can expect more decent chances of rain and storms today and for the rest of the week. Moisture levels remain high and that means when the showers get going, they can dump lots of rain, so keep the rain gear close by.

Hopefully, you’ll be able to get to work and get the kids to school without any trouble. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

Highs will continue to top out around 90 degrees this afternoon and each day this week.

We may see a reduction in the number of showers by the weekend.

In the tropics, we still have one disturbance in the Atlantic. It’s tracking northwest and odds of development remain at 40%.

