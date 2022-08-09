Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Zeke Aull resigns as USA’s police chief amid internal investigation

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Zeke Aull resigned from his position as chief of the University of South Alabama Police Department on Tuesday.

Aull had been on paid leave since June when he was accused of sexual harassment by a contract employee of the department. That’s according to a source with knowledge of the allegations.

University of South Alabama police chief placed on leave

The source also said the employee claimed Aull violated university policies regarding pay, hiring of contractors, use of student workers, as well as unauthorized remote work.

Aull’s resignation is effective August 9, according to an email sent by Dr. Mike Mitchell, USA’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

Capt. Phil Fishel will serve in an interim leadership role. Mitchell said a search for Aull’s permanent replacement will begin shortly.

Aull became campus police chief in 2010 and earned $101,333.31 a year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Ly Trihn
Man charged with assault after allegedly cutting co-worker
Mobile Police logo
MPD investigating death at local apartment complex
Models predicting a toasty autumn
Models predicting a toasty autumn
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China