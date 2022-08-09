Zeke Aull resigns as USA’s police chief amid internal investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Zeke Aull resigned from his position as chief of the University of South Alabama Police Department on Tuesday.

Aull had been on paid leave since June when he was accused of sexual harassment by a contract employee of the department. That’s according to a source with knowledge of the allegations.

The source also said the employee claimed Aull violated university policies regarding pay, hiring of contractors, use of student workers, as well as unauthorized remote work.

Aull’s resignation is effective August 9, according to an email sent by Dr. Mike Mitchell, USA’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

Capt. Phil Fishel will serve in an interim leadership role. Mitchell said a search for Aull’s permanent replacement will begin shortly.

Aull became campus police chief in 2010 and earned $101,333.31 a year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.