Back-to-School, Free Resource for Digital Dangers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a new academic school year for students and with that comes a variety of challenges and dangers online.

In this tech age there are more and more reports of digital dangers to be aware of—digital drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl over social media, human traffickers luring children online and not to mention the dangers of texting while driving.

It can be a lot of parents already juggling so much. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing a free guide to online safety to help parents start the conversation with their children on staying safe.

The free download is full of resources that focuses on dangers students may face while traveling to and from school.

The quick-reference brochure covers important public safety information including:

Drugs are much more dangerous due to fentanyl being prevalent in the illicit supply. Just one counterfeit pill laced with the substance is enough to kill;

Criminals lurk on social media to prey on unsuspecting children;

Never use mobile devices while operating a vehicle and other safe driving habits; and

Additional resources and tips for parents to help further educate their children about online safety.

To view Back to School: Digital Dangers, click here. The quick-reference brochure also provides information on other resources from Attorney General Moody about the dangers of fentanyl, synthetic opioids and the most dangerous time on the road for young drivers:

If criminal activity is suspected, contact local law enforcement immediately by dialing 911 or the direct number to the agency.

