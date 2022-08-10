Foley PD seeks public’s help identifying pair accused in jewelry theft

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman wanted for allegedly stealing jewelry from a jewelry store.

Officers and detectives with the Foley PD responded to Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers in the 3800 block of South McKenzie Street on Aug. 5 in reference to a theft. Investigators said a man and a woman had entered the store and picked out an undisclosed amount of jewelry with the assistance of a sales clerk. When the sales clerk became distracted by another customer, the subjects concealed the jewelry and left without paying.

The subjects are both described as being around 35 to 45 years old, with possibly Eastern European accents.

Anyone who recognizes these two suspects or has any information about this crime is asked to contact Lt. Glenn Hartenstein with the Foley Police Department at 251-952-4010.

