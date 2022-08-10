MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This August, LoDa ArtWalk celebrates National Makeup Day from 6-9 p.m. Right before the ArtWalk festivities kick off, Mobile’s first Free Little Art Gallery will debut at the Conde Charlotte Museum at 5 p.m. Throughout the rest of the evening there will makeup artists showing off their specialized skills in Wedding, Fashion, Costume, and Beauty Brand makeup in Cathedral Square, and make sure to bring your skates for Roll Mobile in Bienville Square!

MAC’s Gallery @ Room 1927 will host our Annual MAC Members’ Show Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m.. Highlighting the best of Mobile’s visual artists, this exhibition will be on display until August 30th, culminating in our first ever Members’ Appreciation Night. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The LoDa ArtWalk Night Market features a variety of vendors. From exquisite paintings to handmade jewelry, there is something for everyone amongst our wonderful vendors. Their booths are set up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Dauphin St., between Jackson St. and Hamilton St. Make sure to come out and support this free, family-friendly event.

Any and all information regarding LoDa ArtWalk can be found at https://mobilearts.org/art-walk/ or on the LODA ArtWalk Facebook page.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming an ArtWalk vendor, please contact Sydney Cramer at scramer@mobilearts.org.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a Mobile Arts Council member, please contact Kat Stoves at kat@mobilearts.org.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.