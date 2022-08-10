Man killed in Faure Drive shooting, gunman may have acted in self-defense, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury will determine if a gunman will face charges after a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

It happened on Faure Drive at Seringy Drive off of Farnell Road in the Navco area. Neighbors said they heard a hail of gunfire around 3:30 p.m.

“We were just inside my house and we heard a bunch of shots. About six times,” said someone who did not want to be identified.

The 38-year-old man who was shot was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police did not release his name.

“We went to the door and looked we seen somebody. We didn’t know for sure if it was a body that fell. We couldn’t tell if it was a body or something,” said the neighbor.

Police took the gunman into custody at the scene, but he has not been charged with a crime. Investigators said he may have fired the shots in self-defense.

A grand jury will hear the case.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.