Soggy weather pattern to continue

(WALA) - We’ve got a soggy pattern again on the Gulf Coast with more off/on rain to deal with. Some of that rain will be heavy and lightning will also be a factor, so head indoors when thunder roars! More schools will start classes today, so make sure that the kids have rain gear ready to go and that you do the same.

Rain coverage will be at 70% today through Friday, but thankfully the rain coverage declines this weekend and into next week, which means your outdoor plans are looking better.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s the next several days.

In the tropics, the disturbance in the Atlantic basin still has a 30% chance of development.

