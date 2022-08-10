Stonebridge Elementary School students and parents kick off the school year at their new school

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -The first day of school in Baldwin County is always exciting.

“I’m ready to see my friends and meet my teacher,” said a student.

But today’s a little extra special at the brand new Stonebridge Elementary School.

“l think it’s special to the community especially Baldwin County,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “We’re excited. It’s just another indication of our building program in Baldwin County and our growth.”

As children were dropped off for their first day. Some of them were excited about being part of the first group of students at Stonebridge.

“I’ve been at Rockwell for like two years and I’m ready to go to a new school and do more stuff,” said a student.

The parents were just as excited as their children, with some saying this first day has been a long time coming.

“It’s the best man we’ve been waiting on it for awhile now,” said Brad Sheffield. “We’ve actually been watching this school be built for the last two years so we’re really excited for the first day.”

After seeing the school firsthand they say it was definitely worth the wait.

“We did the tour earlier this week and we were just blown away with how gorgeous the school is,” added Sheffield.

With the school year officially underway, Stonebridge students are ready to do their favorite things in their new school.

“I’m ready to see all my friends and do math. I just like to learn and do like reading and art and all that.”

Today was also the first day for the new ninth grade academy at Daphne High School.

