Two Mobile County deputies recovering after flashbang explodes during drug raid

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile County deputies are recovering after being injured during a raid Tuesday afternoon.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran told FOX10 those deputies along with several other agencies were at a home on Hercules and Cedar Avenue to recover hundreds of fentanyl pills when the incident happened.

The deputies were attempting to use a flashbang to enter a home when it exploded in one of the deputy’s hands.

The shrapnel from the explosion hit another deputy in the face.

From there, law enforcement on scene had another objective, make sure those deputies were taken care of.

“Deputies on the scene were able to transfer him to the hospital for immediate medical attention, while a couple of other deputies were able to stand by and take the individuals into custody and perform a search of the house to recover the narcotics,” Sheriff Cochran said.

Sheriff Cochran told FOX10 three people were detained, and hundreds of fentanyl pills were recovered from the home.

Stopping the sale of fentanyl has become a point of interest for the sheriff’s office, as the number of overdoses and deaths has increased.

“It’s a shame that we’re talking about it. But fentanyl is a very serious problem. It’s the number one contributor to overdose deaths and it’s on the rise,” Sheriff Cochran said.

As for the deputy holding the flashbang. His injuries are described as serious, and he has a long road to recovery.

“He’s looking towards a number of surgeries on his hand to be able to recover. Thankfully all of our deputies are trained in first aid. First aid in this case was administered by using a torniquet on the gentleman’s arm to keep him in good shape and to get him to the hospital,” Sheriff Cochran said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.