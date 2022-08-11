Bronze service seals stolen, veterans memorial cemetery vandalized over the weekend

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement is investigating a disturbing theft at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort.

Over the weekend, thieves on the property removed several bronze U.S. military service seals damaging the area in the process.

Dr. Barry Booth, who played a big part in bringing the cemetery to the eastern shore, said he couldn’t believe it when he heard the news.

“It’s just so sad to see that this incident has taken place. It’s an insult to the vets who are buried here and honored our nation in the service. And also a front to the families that come out and visit,” Dr. Booth said

The value of the stolen bronze seals is up to six-thousand dollars. But Dr. Booth says it’s not about the money.

“It’s the epitome of not caring. And if there’s anybody that has served the nation, it’s those vets who’ve paid the price with time and at times, their lives,” Dr. Booth said.

And now he’s pleading with whoever did this to do the right thing.

“We’re going to give those folks a second chance to look at those seals that they ripped off of this wall and hope that they’ll do a turnaround and bring them back,” Dr. Booth said.

The cemetery has teamed up with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation. If you know anything, call police.

