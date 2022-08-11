Daphne man charged with sexual exploitation of child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne man has been indicted on allegations that he produced pornographic images of a child.

Stephen Linwood Richey, 69, was scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge Thursday for a detention hearing. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted of the federal offense, Richey faces a mandatory-minimum prison term of 15 years in prison – and up to 30 years. Prosecutors argue that there are no conditions of release that would ensure the defendant’s appearance in court or the safety of the community.

Defense attorney John Beck told FOX10 News that he has not yet been able to review the evidence against his client. But he said Richey is not a danger to the community or a risk to flee.

“He’s 69 years old. He’s not been in trouble before,” he said. “He’s been on electronic monitoring. … He’s not a flight risk in any way.’

Richey also has been charged with possession of child pornography in Baldwin County District Court. A law enforcement investigator wrote in a sworn affidavit in April that a female relative of Richey reported that she saw images of herself on the defendant’s phone.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and on April 29 seized the phone. Investigators at the Gulf Coast Technology Center examined the device and found hundreds of images of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Richey is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next week on the Baldwin County District Court charge.

Baldwin County prosecutors in June sought to have Richey’s bond revoked on grounds that he violated a no-contact order by trying to send letters to the victim. Beck said the girl never got those letters and this his client wanted to express his remorse that she was in an awkward situation. He said Richey did not realize he was not allowed to get a letter to her.

Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully allowed Richey to remain out of jail but added a requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device. Richey also is not allowed to have access to a computer or cell phone.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.