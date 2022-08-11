Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road.

Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying to steal two bottles of dish detergent when the manager started watching her. The witness said the woman noticed she was being watched and became aggressive.

“She swung the knife at her three times and my manager was trying to fight back. But by that time, she had already stabbed her in the neck,” the witness said.

The manager is expected to survive.

Police identified the suspect as Takea Shackleford. She’s facing charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.