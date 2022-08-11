Having fun at the Pickleball court in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the decreasing amount of Americans who have never heard of pickleball, they will soon.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. With nearly five million people playing, courts are popping up all around us here, and throughout the country.

FOX10 News photojournalist Lauren Beasley caught up with the Morton family from Texas as they relished in the fun at Stotts Park in Mobile.

