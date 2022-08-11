Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Having fun at the Pickleball court in Mobile

By Lauren Beasley
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the decreasing amount of Americans who have never heard of pickleball, they will soon.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. With nearly five million people playing, courts are popping up all around us here, and throughout the country.

FOX10 News photojournalist Lauren Beasley caught up with the Morton family from Texas as they relished in the fun at Stotts Park in Mobile.

Mobile’s first public pickleball courts open at Stotts Park
Gulf Shores building 12 new pickleball courts at Sportsplex
Multi-million dollar sports complex coming to Saraland

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Having fun at the Pickleball court in Mobile
Neighbors question letter about garbage cans
Neighbors question letter about garbage cans
MPD moves to new First Precinct building
Locals hope new Mobile Police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway cuts down crime
The letter warns homeowners of leaving garbage out too late, or putting it out too early.
Mobile homeowners questioning city letters sent out warning them about garbage cans