Healthy Meals on a Budget

With food prices at a 40-year high, it’s getting harder to feed your family without breaking your budget. WBRC’s Morgan Hightower has recipes and tips on how to make healthy and easy meals without spending a lot of money.

Find a link to the story and recipes here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.