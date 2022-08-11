Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Healthy Meals on a Budget

Making ends meet: UAB Nutritionist makes 3 healthy and affordable meals.
Making ends meet: UAB Nutritionist makes 3 healthy and affordable meals.(WBRC)
By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With food prices at a 40-year high, it’s getting harder to feed your family without breaking your budget. WBRC’s Morgan Hightower has recipes and tips on how to make healthy and easy meals without spending a lot of money.

Find a link to the story and recipes here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Scottie’s Strawberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Scottie’s Strawberry Cupcakes
USA Health Pet Therapy Program
Pet therapy teams needed at USA Health
LoDa Artwalk & New Exhibition
LoDa ArtWalk Celebrates National Makeup Day
USA Health Pet Therapy Program
USA Health Pet Therapy Program