Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health

Incumbent Kay Ivey declares victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Incumbent Kay Ivey declares victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for Alabama governor in this May 24, 2022. Ivey's office is denying "bogus rumors" surrounding her health.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released a statement to clarify what it calls “bogus rumors” surrounding her health.

“When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said the governor’s communications director, Gina Maiola. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight.”

Maiola said Ivey, a cancer survivor, “is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free.”

She announced in 2019 that she had been receiving treatment for Stage 1 lung cancer. In 2020, her doctor said he considered her “cured.”

Ivey is only the second woman to ever become Alabama governor and will turn 78 in October, a month before citizens will head to the polls to make a decision on whether she should earn a second full term in office.

“We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come,” Maiola said.

