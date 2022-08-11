MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joe Jefferson Players presents Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. The performance is running from now through August 21st. Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm.

The tropical island-set jukebox musical ‘Escape to Margaritaville,’ features more than two dozen old and new Jimmy Buffett songs including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Why Don’t We Get Drunk” and, of course, “Margaritaville.” With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! The show centers around a part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer who thinks he’s got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

Joe Jefferson Playhouse

251-471-1534

joejeffersonplayers.com

---

