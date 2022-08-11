Locals hope new Mobile Police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway cuts down crime

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department’s 1st Precinct has a new home on Dauphin Island Parkway.

The current 1st precinct on Virginia St. is closing down and moving into the new one.

Police Chief Paul Prine said roughly 70 officers will work out of the new building 24/7 to hopefully curb the violence.

In the last month, Mobile Police have responded to a homicide, a hit and run and at least three high speed chases on DIP.

Tracey Lostaglia has lived on DIP for ten years. He said, “You hear about it on TV every time morning you turn it on. Somebody got shot down here. This and that.”

Despite a ribbon cutting Tuesday, when FOX10 News went by the next day, nobody was inside and there were no officers in the parking lot.

A Mobile Police spokesperson said the big move from Virginia St to DIP should happen within the week

Lostaglia thinks it’s a good location. He said, “It cant hurt. It might open up peoples eyes to say ‘Let’s tighten up a little bit.”

Gwen Allen agreed, “Let’s see what our boys are going to do, our boys in blue, are going to do.”

Carol Johnson who has lived on DIP for 20 years said, “Maybe the Dollar Stores and stuff won’t get robbed so often. I’m 63 and use a walker most of the time. I felt that I was a prime candidate for crime down in here.”

Not everyone is so optimistic.

Corey Boone who has lived off DIP for a year said, “Crime’s everywhere, it’s nonstop, it’s not going to stop.”

The 1st precinct is still operating out of its office on Virginia St.

