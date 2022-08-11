Mobile Police: Victim’s “Friend” Becomes Worst Nightmare

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble.

This is 20 year old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.

Jaydon Hector is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Burglary. Hector is considered armed and dangerous by police. Don’t approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make this important call, you don’t have to leave your name.

