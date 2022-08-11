Nominate someone for Mobile Bay Magazine’s ‘40 under 40′ issue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Bay Magazine Editor Maggie Lacey joined us on Studio10 to talk about nominated someone for their ‘40 under 40′ awards

Now in its 14th year, 40 Under 40 is a program designed to recognize the top individuals younger than age 40 who demonstrate leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to the Bay area community. While most of the winners will be selected from the business and professional community, winners will also be picked from other areas, including the arts, medicine, education, community involvement and more.

You can nominated someone through September 16th. All nominations are made through their website. They only accept nominations that way. You can be nominated by someone (a boss, a coworker, a friend or family) or you can self-nominate!

Mobile Bay Magazine

The local lifestyle magazine for Mobile and Baldwin counties for over 50 years

Mobilebaymag.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.