Rain chances to ramp up early Friday

(WALA) - We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn isolated into this evening and calm down into the overnight hours.

Rain chances ramp back up to begin your Friday morning. Around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., we could see coastal showers ramping up in the southern portions of some counties. Grab that umbrella and rain jacket when heading out the door. These rain chances will continue into late morning.

The good news is by the afternoon, things turn isolated. Any Friday night plans should use caution, as some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are still possible. Daytime highs will max out in the mid-to upper 80s.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, we will continue to stay in the 80s and the 90s with our daytime highs. Rain chances are at 50% for Saturday but drop Sunday to 30%.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay moderate.

The tropics are quiet for the next five days.

Have a great evening!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.