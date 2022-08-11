Recipe: Hatch Chili Glaze

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

½ teaspoon butter

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

4 hatch chili peppers, finely chopped

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

½ 1.75-ounce pack Sure-Jell Fruit Pectin

2½ cups sugar

STEPS:

1. Heat butter in a medium skillet, then add peppers and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 2 minutes.

2. Add vinegar, Cajun seasoning and pectin, and bring to a boil while stirring continuously. Add sugar and return to a full boil. Keep stirring for 1 minute, then remove from heat.

3. Let cool. Spoon glaze over cooked meat or use as a dip.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.