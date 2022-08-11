Soggy day for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another soggy day ahead on the Gulf Coast with more pockets of rain and storm activity impacting your morning commute so drive safely and have the rain gear ready for both you and the kids this morning. Highs today will stay in the upper 80s. As for rain coverage, it will be 70% again today but could start to decrease before the weekend is over as drier air starts to push in. This is great news since that means more of your outdoor plans won’t have any problems.

In the Tropics, the wave in the Atlantic is dying quick. The odds have decreased to 10% for development. Everything else is quiet for now.

---

