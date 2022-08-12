Author Bart Bryars Book Signing “The Rabbit in Me”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Author and Musician Bart Bryars joined us on Studio10 to talk about his new book and his new music that are out now.

Bart was born in the Mobile area, but had some hard times that landed him in jail. His book is about how music saved his life and the wild stories and journeys along the way.

To meet Bart and get a signed copy of his book, you can check out a book signing at “The Mobile Bookseller” (Azalea Rd & Hwy 90) from 10am until 2pm. He’ll also have his music albums available.

https://bartbryars.com/

https://www.amazon.com/RABBIT-ME-Chronicle-Seven-Prison/dp/B0B11BQV8N/ref=sr_1_3?crid=ZGR1NOAOATDC&keywords=bart+bryars&qid=1660320603&sprefix=bart+bryars%2Caps%2C134&sr=8-3

