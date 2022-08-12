Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Author Bart Bryars Book Signing “The Rabbit in Me”

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Author and Musician Bart Bryars joined us on Studio10 to talk about his new book and his new music that are out now.

Bart was born in the Mobile area, but had some hard times that landed him in jail. His book is about how music saved his life and the wild stories and journeys along the way.

To meet Bart and get a signed copy of his book, you can check out a book signing at “The Mobile Bookseller” (Azalea Rd & Hwy 90) from 10am until 2pm. He’ll also have his music albums available.

https://bartbryars.com/

https://www.amazon.com/RABBIT-ME-Chronicle-Seven-Prison/dp/B0B11BQV8N/ref=sr_1_3?crid=ZGR1NOAOATDC&keywords=bart+bryars&qid=1660320603&sprefix=bart+bryars%2Caps%2C134&sr=8-3

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Jabel Hendrix Performs "Get Down"
Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10
Girl Scouts "Leading Ladies" Nominations Open
Girl Scouts Leading Leadies
Monster Jam at Pensacola Bay Center
Monster Jam Comes to Pensacola
"Perspectives": New Bishop State President
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bishop State Community College President Olivier Charles