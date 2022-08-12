Cake Decorating with Dropout Bakery

Lacey with Dropout Bakery shows us some great tips for decorating next-level cakes! Watch the video to see how she dresses up a special “10″ cake for Studio 10.

ITEMS NEEDED:

Vanilla cake

Swiss meringue buttercream

Fresh flowers

Macarons

Edible gold foil

Flaky salt

STEPS:

Bake cake in a deep sheet pan. Let cool. Cut cake horizontally down the middle. Print out a large letter or number and cut it out, place on top of cake, and use a knife to cut around the letter or number.

Remove cake from around your letter or number and separate the layers. Then add a layer on a cake board or stand and pipe on your buttercream in a fun pattern. Place second layer on top and repeat the piped buttercream step. Decorate and enjoy!

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Dropout Bakery

358 St. Louis Street, Mobile, AL, 36602

Open Wednesday, Friday & Sunday; 8:00am until Sold Out

Find on Facebook

Find menu and submit pre-orders here

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.