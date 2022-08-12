Airport worker charged with stealing luggage, tracked down with Apple AirTag

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WALA) - An employee at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport is accused of stealing luggage and authorities said they were able to track down the suspect via an Apple AirTag.

Okaloosa County deputies said the airline subcontractor stole luggage, taking more than $15,000 worth of jewelry and other items from one man’s luggage.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, of Mary Esther, faces two counts of grand theft.

Giovanni De Luca (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

In July, a traveler reported her luggage, containing items worth more than $1,600, had never arrived at her destination. She said the AirTag in her suitcase last showed as active in the area of Kathy Court in Mary Esther.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, a male traveler reported that jewelry and items valued at over $15,000 had been taken from his luggage, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators cross-referenced employees living near Kathy Court. After contacting De Luca Wednesday at his Kathy Court residence, investigators found the items reported missing on Tuesday.

Authorities said De Luca admitted rummaging through the first victim’s suitcase and removing the AirTag. However, her belongings have not been recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

