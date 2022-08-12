Girl Scouts Leading Leadies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is pleased to announce that we are accepting nominations for our 2022 Leading Ladies and Leading Workplace for Women until Friday, September 2. Recognizing such outstanding women in the community is at the core of the Girl Scouts mission. We have recognized some phenomenal women and workplaces who support women in the previous years, and we know this year will be no exception!

The Awards Reception will be held Thursday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ in Downtown Mobile.

Nomination forms can be completed via Google Doc:

Leading Lady Nom Form

Leading Workplace Nom Form

Please see our sponsorship sheet for more information about becoming a sponsor.

---

