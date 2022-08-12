High School Football could possibly return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school football games could be coming back to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this year.

According to officials on the Stadium Board talks have been ongoing with the Mobile County Public Schools since last month -- but say nothing is official.

Right now, the city is not commenting nor is the Mobile County School System -- other than to say they have talked with Ladd about games possibly returning. However, MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Phillips says the school system is still weighing its options and that no final decision has been made.

Meanwhile -- this all comes after a shooting that injured five people this past October at Ladd-Peebles during the Williamson-Vigor game. Accused triggerman Hezekiah Belfon and two others have been charged in that case.

And two years ago-there was gunfire in the stands inside the stadium -- 9 people shot. Suspect Deangelo Parnell charged with 9 counts of attempted murder.

High school football in Mobile County -- officially gets underway next week. According to an update sent out by the Mobile County School System Thursday evening -- none of the games next week are scheduled to be played at Ladd.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.