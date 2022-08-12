Police identify man who died after found unresponsive at Bayou Bend Apartments e

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who died after being found unresponsive Tuesday at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road in Mobile has been named by the Mobile Police Department.

Police said he has been identified as 54-year-old Rommie Odoms.

Police are investigating the death.

It was just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to 1957 Brill Road and found Odoms unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.