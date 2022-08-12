Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police identify man who died after found unresponsive at Bayou Bend Apartments e

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who died after being found unresponsive Tuesday at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road in Mobile has been named by the Mobile Police Department.

Police said he has been identified as 54-year-old Rommie Odoms.

Police are investigating the death.

It was just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to 1957 Brill Road and found Odoms unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Mobile synchronizing traffic lights on Government Street
City of Mobile synchronizing traffic lights on Government Street
High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium
City of Mobile releases statement about letter warning residents of garbage violations
Suspect fights officer after traffic stop in Prichard
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard