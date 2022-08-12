Monster Jam Comes to Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Pensacola for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Pensacola Bay Center on August 13-14. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, April 14, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 19. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held in Pensacola on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Pensacola fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson. GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ Krysten Anderson gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine, the legendary Grave Digger®, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Armando Castro will also grab the bull by the horns behind the wheel of El Toro Loco®

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN:

Saturday, August 13 –1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. | Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 14 – 1:00 p.m. | Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center | 201 East Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson; El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro; Wildside driven by Zach Garner; Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer JR; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo and Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com

Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event.

---

