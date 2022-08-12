No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck.

MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting.

According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long rap sheet for stealing.

The Metro Jail log shows Shackleford has several theft of property arrests dating back to 2010.

Now, she’s being held in Metro Jail without bond because she was already out on bond for a previous shoplifting case.

Louis Walker Mobile County Assistant District Attorney says she has a significant amount of arrests and history involving thefts.

Shackleford was arrested Thursday for attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

MPD says she stabbed a woman in the neck after she was confronted shoplifting at the Family Dollar on Dauphin Island Parkway.

She claims it was in self-defense.

“Because I’ve been shoplifting for days out of Walmart and I don’t know what came under me and that lady came at me and I was scared for my life. That’s why I stabbed her,” Shackleford admitted.

Walker says he isn’t aware of any evidence that will back that claim up.

He says Shackleford’s mental stability may be a factor in this case.

“The issue that’s in front of us is whether or not she understood the character and nature of her actions and based on the evidence that we have at this point, she did,” Walker said. “I’m not disputing that she may very well have a mental illness.”

The latest update from MPD is that the victim is in critical condition at University Hospital.

Shackleford will have an arraignment on Monday.

At that point, she’ll be appointed an attorney.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.