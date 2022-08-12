Pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain is already out there before 5 a.m. so make sure you’re driving safely as several roads are slick early this morning. Most of the rain is showing up for locations that are at I-10 or south of that to the coastline. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the main threats. Highs for the next several days will be at 90 degrees or just under that.

Thankfully rain coverage will be decreasing just in time for the weekend, and 60% coverage of rain will be in place today with less rain in place for the afternoon and evening. The coverage decreases to 50% tomorrow and then down to 30% on Sunday. In the Tropics, things remains quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.