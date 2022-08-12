Police find $45k worth of cocaine after chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they seized a kilo of cocaine during a drug bust in Mobile on Tuesday.

Narcotics officers said they arrested Sabrocki Hunter, 44, after a short chase around 10:30 p.m. Officers said they found him with 1112 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone pills, digital scales, and two handguns.

Hunter is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempt to elude, and possession of marijuana.

---

