Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Bishop State Community College President Olivier Charles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Bishop State Community College has had a couple of “long serving presidents in its nearly 100 year history, which began in 1927.

As of August 1st, the Mobile institution officially welcomed a new one. Olivier Charles is a Mobile native who says he plans on a long tenure. He’s a Murphy High School graduate and one who has memories of walking the Bishop State campus years ago as a young elementary school student.

Coming up on Perspectives, a conversation with Olivier Charles, on his new position as Bishop State President and his vision for the community college.

Perspectives airs Saturday morning at 9am on FOX10.

