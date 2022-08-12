South Alabama Jaguars prepare for first scrimmage of fall camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s a lot of things to like for the jags after the first week of fall camp.

“Our physicality as a program is getting better our overall practice tempo those things,” said Head Coach Kane Wommack.

That physicality was on full display during today’s practice. Especially on defense. The Jags secondary showed off the team’s SwarmD coming up with some key deflections and turnovers. Not just from the vets but from some key newcomers as well.

“I’m really pleased with our secondary. We’ve got probably more depth than we thought we were going to going into the season,” said Wommack. “What’s most exciting is there’s also some playmakers out there. Some guys that truly can make plays.”

The big question on everyone’s mind. Who will be the starting quarterback come week 1? Both Desmond Trotter and Carter Bradley continue to impress with their decision making and their ability to fit throws in tight windows. But there’s still no clear front runner.

“Both of them are doing well but like I said I really want to some separation and to feel like ok this is the person we’re going to move forward and get ready for the next few weeks,” added Wommack.

Head coach Kane Wommack didn’t rule out naming a starter after tomorrow’s scrimmage but either way he says he’s ready to see exactly where things stand after one week of practice.

“Not a lot of situational work. Sometimes we do two minute drill and we do some third down work and all that stuff we’re just going to put the ball down and play football,” said Wommack.

The Jags will scrimmage Saturday morning at 10:00. They open the season at home against Nicholls State on September 3rd.

