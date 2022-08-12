Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop.

The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police.

He was taken into custody at the scene. No details have been released by Prichard Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Mobile synchronizing traffic lights on Government Street
City of Mobile synchronizing traffic lights on Government Street
High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium
City of Mobile releases statement about letter warning residents of garbage violations
Suspect fights officer after traffic stop in Prichard
Suspect fights officer after traffic stop in Prichard