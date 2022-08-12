Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop.

The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police.

He was taken into custody at the scene. No details have been released by Prichard Police.

